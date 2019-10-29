ZAPATA, Texas — Caught on her own video.

An alleged human smuggling duo led police on a high-speed chase, and the woman captured it all on a Facebook Live video.

Sgt. Erik Estrada with Texas Department of Public Safety in Laredo said the chase started around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, when a trooper tried to stop a white Mercedes SUV off Highway 83 in San Ygnacio for a traffic violation.

The driver of the SUV refused to stop and led police on a high-speed chase, traveling north on Highway 83, then making a u-turn and going back south on Highway 83 when the driver went east on Highway 16, eventually crashing near FM 649.

During the chase, a woman in the passenger seat of the SUV was streaming it all on Facebook Live.

The woman identified by DPS as 19-year-old Karyme Espinoza was smiling and posing for the camera, and moving her phone to show the migrants stuffed in the back of the SUV.

Espinoza said laughing at the camera, “we’re currently going 160.”

During the chase, a driver says off camera, “once we get somewhere, we’re leaving this car.”

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Alejandro Vela, is heard on the video calling his uncle, asking him to do a favor. “I need you to do me a favor without telling anybody,” Vela is heard saying on the video. “Immigration is on my a**, because I have ten guys with me.”

A short time later, the SUV crashes off FM 649, where the Vela and Espinoza are seen on the video running through the thick brush to get away from police as sirens are heard in the background.

DPS said Border Patrol helped with the chase and the capture of Vela and Espinoza, both arrested and charged with evading arrest and human smuggling. Vela was also charged with reckless driving.

Border Patrol officials said three migrants were taken into custody, and did not confirm how many people were actually being smuggled in the SUV.

