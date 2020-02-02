SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police detectives have recovered a huge haul of stolen property and made three arrests in what they call an organized criminal enterprise.

An affidavit for an arrest warrant says 60-year-old Vinca Dixon was already out of jail on bond for four previous theft warrants when he admitted to detectives that he had been stealing high-dollar tools from local Home Depot stores every day and handing them over to two other men, who would then re-sell the items using social media apps.

Dixon told police 22-year-old Frank Mengrone was selling items like pressure washers and landscaping tools, and detectives say they found $1.2 million dollars in sales when they checked the man's transaction history on the OfferUp app.

Dixon also told detectives he delivered stolen property to 29-year-old Bryan Springs. Police say that, in Springs’s garage, they found more than $9,000 worth of brand-new and unopened stolen merchandise from several local retailers.

All told, police say they recovered more than $48,000 dollars of material from the three men.

Dixon, who was arrested Friday, remained jailed on an organized crime charge Saturday night.

His two alleged accomplices were released on bond just hours after they were arrested.

