BOERNE, Texas — Two San Antonio residents were arrested by Boerne Police after allegedly breaking into the Longhorn Cafe to "get a drink from the soda fountain."

Around 1:30 a.m., Boerne Police were called out to the Longhorn Cafe in reference to an alarm.

When they arrived, officers found a partially open overhead garage door on the second floor.

After searching the building, police found Anphany Sattiewhite, 21, and Jacquelyn Saucedo, 18, hiding in the men's restroom.

During an interview with police, Sattiewhite and Saucedo told police they entered the restaurant to "get a drink from the soda fountain."

Both have been charged with burglary of a building.