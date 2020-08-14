30-year-old man wanted by HPD for allegedly sexually assaulting a child twice

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division hope someone will know the whereabouts of a 30-year-old man who is wanted on two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Houston Crime Stoppers on Friday released a photo of Alberto Luis Perez-Vega.

They said the crime was first reported to police back on Jan. 11.

Officers responded to the 11300 block of Fondren in southwest Houston. A child there said Perez-Vega sexually assaulted them on two separate occasions.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male, about five feet five inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds. He has light brown eyes and black hair. Police also said he has sleeve tattoos on both arms and a heart shaped tattoo with a cross and anchor behind his right ear.

“The fugitive is known to drive a black GMC Sierra pick-up truck with a red stripe,” Crime Stoppers stated.