Alamo Ranch couple's dog shot and killed while out on a walk, SAPD investigating

The owner took the dog to Culebra Creek Park Sunday when someone shot the dog three times from a distance.

SAN ANTONIO — An Alamo Ranch couple is hoping police find whoever shot and killed their dog Sunday morning.

It happened while they were out on a walk at Culebra Creek Park.

Beverly and Lloyd Chambers take their two dogs there most mornings to a secluded area along the creek. On Sunday, Lloyd was with just one of the two dogs, Hazel when he let her off the leash to run through the wooded area.

“She hadn’t gotten over the bank, in a very short distance, only a matter of feet when the shots rang out,” Lloyd Chambers said.

The 6-year-old dog was shot three times.

“She had, was shot in her ear and two in her, in her ribs,” Beverly Chambers said.

Lloyd Chambers said he did not see the shooter. By the time San Antonio Police responded, they also could not find them.

The dog, Hazel, was rushed to the emergency vet.

“We had to make the decision to put her down because she was in too much pain,” Beverly Chambers said.

While the family is grieving, they are actively trying to make sure people in the area are aware of what happened. They have gone around and given out flyers to see if anybody knows anything about incident. They are especially concerned because the shooting happened next to a soccer field.

“That’s a soccer field with children, of all ages,” Beverly Chambers said.

They said they understand they may never know why someone killed their dog, but they do have some theories.

“There’s a possibility she was shot because she looked like a police dog,” Lloyd chambers said. “She was shot just for target practice, just for the fun of it, but there was no mistake they intended to kill the dog.”

Originally, the couple said SAPD did not find any shell casings from the shooting. On Monday, the couple searched the area and found one casing. They turned it over to investigators and are hoping a fingerprint could lead to an arrest.