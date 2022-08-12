The suspect shot himself after he lead police on a pursuit after shooting a woman and kidnapping her infant in Van Zandt County.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of killing a woman and kidnapping her infant in Van Zandt County has been hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading police on a high-speed chase Friday afternoon.

The Wills Point Police Department and a Van Zandt County District Attorney's Office investigator responded to a call regarding a fatal shooting of a child and kidnapping of an infant inside the city of Edgewood.

Officers and the investigator located the suspect's vehicle speeding west bound on Highway 80 through Wills Point.

During the pursuit, officers attempted to stop the suspect, but the pursuit continued South on FM 2965 to Interstate 20. Police said he then drove west bound at over 120 mph, passing vehicles on the shoulders and weaving in and out of traffic, said Willis Point Police Department Chief A. Long.

The pursuit continued through Kaufman on the western side of Terrell and Forney. In Forney, the suspect came to a stop just west of the Gateway Bridge, police said.

According to agencies, he opened the driver door and had a self- inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital in Dallas and is expected to survive the inflicted injury, Long said.

The infant the suspect kidnapped was in the front passenger seat and was unharmed. The child was taken to a Dallas hospital.