SAN ANTONIO — A 34-year-old San Antonio woman is behind bars after police said she drowned the dog of someone trying to help her after she was released from a local hospital.

The dog's owner, James Lopez, was "an acquaintance" of Sarah Kristen Ingram, who was homeless and temporarily staying with him as she got back on her feet, according to an affidavit. The affidavit states Lopez told police that, on July 30, after Ingram finished taking a shower at his trailer home, she told him she "killed his dog by drowning" it.

According to the affidavit, Lopez didn't take her seriously until he couldn't find the dog "roaming around," and eventually "found his dog submerged inside the bathtub unresponsive."

Ingram is being charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals following the incident.