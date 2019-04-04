SAN ANTONIO — Investigators with Animal Care Services are looking for answers following recent cases of puppy mutilations.

Last month, on two separate occasions, pit bull puppies were brought in with their ears removed.

The first incident occurred on March 14th, when suspects reportedly removed the ears of a puppy named Jefe with pruning shears after watching an online video for guidance.

The second case occurred on March 24th in a west side home after pictures of a puppy, named Sancho, with bloody ears were posted to Facebook by the dog's owner.

In both cases, the dogs were surrendered to Animal Care Services.

Both dogs are in otherwise good health.

Felony charges of torture are pending and ACS investigators are asking for any additional information related to both cases.

Anyone with information should call 3-1-1.