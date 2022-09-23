Case against accused teen rapist making way forward to justice system

Justyn Curl, 17, was arrested back in August.

SAN ANTONIO — The case against an accused teen rapist is making its way forward in the justice system.

Justyn Curl, 17, was arrested back in August and charged with attacking and trying to sexually assault two women in different public parking lots in northwest San Antonio near Bandera Road.

Curl is still jailed on bonds totaling $150,000, but his attorney is making progress in getting a mental health evaluation for him. Tuesday, a judge agreed that Curl should be evaluated, but no date has been set up for that session.

In one case, police say a woman in her 70s was left with bleeding head injuries after they say Curl dragged her into a ditch and hit her in the head with a rock.

In the other incident, a woman told police Curl threatened her with a kitchen knife when he forced his way into her car in a shopping center parking lot.