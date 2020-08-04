SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Fire Marshal Deputies and officers with the Universal City Police Department arrested Joshua Faleide, 41, on charges of possession of an explosive weapon and possession of components of an explosive weapon.

Officers executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Palisades Drive at a Super 8 Motel room where they found multiple components of explosive weapons including a pipe-bomb that was in the final stages of manufacture and other explosive materials.

Faleide had reportedly been on the run since March 25, when Bexar County Fire Marshal Office Investigators responded to a call to assist the China Grove Police Department and Fire Department for an improvised explosive device recovered in their city limits.

Based upon the evidence recovered from the motel room, investigators were able to like Faleide to the constructions o the IED from China Grove.