CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WFMY) - Police say 3-year-old Destiny Boykins was found safe in Charlotte Sunday after she was taken from a Gastonia apartment complex, prompting an Amber Alert to be issued.

The alleged abductor, Maurice Knox, was arrested by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police and US Marshals after a traffic accident at the intersection of Remount Road and Toomey Avenue in Charlotte.

The accident sent four people to the hospital including one patient with life-threatening injuries according to Medics.

Police located the car Knox used to abduct Boykins left abandoned on the exit ramp from I-77 south onto Westinghouse Boulevard.

Maurice Knox

Officials say that Knox was charged in regards to this case by the Gastonia Police Department for domestic criminal trespass, breaking and entering, assault on a female, felonious restraint, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, child endangerment and careless and reckless driving.

Knox was also in violation of a domestic violence protection order from Gaston County, according to the official release. Other charges may still be pending from additional agencies.

Police were looking for a brown 2015 Nissan Altima with NC tag DBL4139 linked to the abduction. Police believe Knox may have been headed to Charlotte. Pictures of Knox and a car similar to his were released by the state Department of Public Safety.

Authorities were previously looking for a black 2012 Honda Accord.

Boykins was abducted from the 2000 block of E Hudson Blvd in Gastonia.

