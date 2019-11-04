SAN ANTONIO — Thirty years in prison was the sentence handed down Thursday to the teen suspect in a Kirby basketball court murder 18 months after the incident.

Even though Angel Campos will turn 18 just three months from now, he was tried as a juvenile. The attack happened back in October, 2017 at a city park.

Favian Ramirez had been in the local area only three months, according to his parents. Family members said he moved to the San Antonio area to get to know his father better. His parents said he was doing well in school and had made new friends easily.

But the good times ended when Ramirez was shot during an argument.

Rosa Elena Ramirez, Favian’s mother, was the first to deliver a victim impact statement to the court.

Reading prepared remarks, Ramirez spoke passionately about the young man who never got to graduate, get a good job or give her grandchildren.

"Part of me died with Favian. I just wasn't buried," Ramirez said. "I carry a constant ache in my heart that never goes away. It's like I've lost a limb and I'm expected to carry on as if nothing changed."

With tears in his eyes, Favian's father, Adrian Mungrillo, spoke of deep regret, expressing remorse for not being actively involved in the boy’s early life.

“He made me feel like there was hope in my life," Mungrillo said.

Defense attorney Ron Ross called his client a five-foot-tall, 115-pound shrimp who was bullied by much bigger boys. He said Campos was only defending himself after a social media spat exploded into an exchange that ended in gunfire at the park.

Ross said the slight-framed young man had been the target of bullies for years because he has a speech impediment and was a special education student. He also called the deceased a six-foot tall bully who brought two big friends to beat up the smaller teen.

Admitting the teen deserved some sort of punishment, Ross said, “He did wrong but they brought this on themselves.”

Prosecutor Sade Mitchell countered that Campos planned the murder for weeks, sending messages to friends asking to buy a gun.

The defense asked for probation. Prosecutors suggested 30 years. After listening to their arguments carefully and reviewing letters sent to the court from both sides, Judge Lisa Jarrett handed down the sentence, adding that Campos will begin serving his time in the juvenile system.

Campos will come back for a hearing as he nears his 19th birthday and be sent to the adult prison system.

For parents who say they will grieve forever, there is little comfort.

"It's easy to say that it's going to be okay, but it's hard to do when it actually happens to you," Mungrillo said. "It's very hard and it tears me up every day."

The victim’s mother provided her entire victim impact statement:



"Angel Campos,



I am Rosa Elena Ramirez and I am the mother of Favian Orlando Ramirez. Favian was the younger of my two sons. Favian had recently moved to San Antonio to live and get to know his father and the rest of his family. He was very happy and excited. He was only in San Antonio for 3 months, so I find it so hard to believe that in that little amount of time someone could hate my son enough to kill him, but I guess you did. You hated him enough to take the time to look for a gun weeks before you murdered him. You could have changed your mind at any time but you didn't.



"After sitting in this court room for almost a week, I realized that only a person with little or no emotions could do such a thing. That is the impression I got from watching you. Even though you looked my way, you never looked at me in my eyes. I never saw any emotion in your face; not anger, fear or any type of remorse. That is why I am relieved that the jury found you guilty. But the verdict did not bring me any happiness because Favian is still gone either way.

"I do know that a 'Not Guilty' verdict would have been a slap in the face and for that I am thankful.

"I don't know what your intentions were by taking my son's life, but I assure you that you did not hurt him because I truly believe he is in a better place where he feels nothing but love and happiness. But you hurt not only me but so, so many people that knew and loved Favian: his brother, who is now filled with pain and anger, his nieces, one who is only 5 and talk about him on a daily basis she talks about seeing him still and she talks about wanting to be with him, my grandmother, who Favian always helped and protected is devastated, and so many other family and friends. I have been told by a lady who daily visits her husband's grave, that Favian has visitors daily as well.



"I'm a strong woman. Everything that's hit me in life, I've dealt with. I've cried myself to sleep, picked myself back up and wiped my tears. I've grown from things that were meant to break me, but losing Favian has completely broken me beyond repair. I will never recover from this. I will never be the same and I will struggle with the loss of my child for the rest of my life. Every time I see one of his friends get a job, graduate or have a baby I am reminded that Favian will never get the change to do any of those things and it kills me inside. Every day I wake up and realize that this nightmare is actually my reality. I can't celebrate the holidays because I always spent them with Favian. I just don't see the point in celebrating anything anymore. Grief has made me seem very selfish, focusing on the loss of Favian ignoring my loved ones around me, not aware of the hurt and loss they feel as well, because other’s pain and frustration seem insignificant. I miss events, parties and get togethers. I stare blankly at people when they speak. Rainy days seem extra dreary and sunny days seem an outrage. I seem to be falling apart. Feelings of anxiety and restlessness are my constant companion.

"I'm taking medication, I go to support groups and I see a counselor but I still cry at the drop of a hat. I'm stuck in a forever panic attack and my soul is screaming for Favian. I carry a constant ache in my heart that never goes away. It's like I've lost a limb and I'm expected to carry on as if nothing changed. And although I have lots of reasons to live, like my son, my beautiful grandbabies, my parents and my nieces. All I do is dream about the day I can be with Favian. Part of me died with Favian. I just wasn't buried.



"Angel Campos you have destroyed me, my future and my happiness. An all for what? Why? Because of a girl or some disagreement. Something dumb that could have easily been fixed or forgotten. What you have done and the damage you have caused cannot be fixed or forgotten. I feel that it is so unfair that you are being tried as a juvenile when you did such an adult crime. Even worse, it was planned out. But I have no say in your future. Even though you took my child's future away from me. I hope one day you will actually regret what you did. I hope that you find god in your life and he can forgive you."





