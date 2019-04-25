SAN ANTONIO — For three long years, the family of a hit and run victim has been waiting for justice.

Investigators say 26-year-old Anthony Creedon was run down and left to die on I 10 near Ralph Fair Road back in 2016.

Thursday, 31-year-old Miriah Martinez was silent as she was lead into the Bexar County Jail.

She had nothing to say about being charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid, Resulting in a Death, a second-degree felony.

Investigators said they have physical evidence that speaks, linking her car to the crime and putting her behind the wheel.

“She knew what she did and continued on without stopping and rendering aid,” said Deputy Johnny Garcia, with the Bexar County Sheriff’s office.

Garcia said investigators recovered the vehicle involved in the incident.

“Actually the vehicle that they were actually able to seize was the vehicle in that offense."

Garcia said “It appeared that the individual that was struck, the victim in this case, was attempting to flag down somebody to assist him with helping him out as he was stranded on the side of the road. In the process of doing so, Mr. Creedon was struck by the vehicle Miriah was driving.”

The fatal accident happened January 21, 2016.

Even though the trail was cold, detectives kept looking for clues.

Garcia said “You have to give a lot of credit to our investigators. They've done some awesome work.”

Garcia said the tragedy could be viewed as a learning experience for anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation, stranded in the dark.

“If you're ever stranded on the side of the road, it's best to place yourself a safe distance to call first responders. It's a dangerous situation for somebody to be walking on the side of the road. Unfortunately, he was just trying to get some help in this situation,” Garcia said.

Garcia said the victim’s family was told of the arrest and is grateful.

“Justice will be served for their lost loved one, and they're very thankful for the persistence of the investigators in this case,” Garcia said.

Bond has not yet been established for Martinez.

If found guilty, the penalty range on the charge is two to twenty years in prison.