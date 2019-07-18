SAN ANTONIO — The headlines across the city were keeping count, and by Tuesday morning they read, "Nine bodies, nine days."
It had all the feeling of a sizzling summer where violent crime was heating up; some San Antonians took to the Internet to question whether the apparent uptick could be connected to a serial killer.
On Wednesday, after making a heroic arrest of a shooting suspect on the city's north side, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus faced questions about the "nine bodies in nine days" headline.
"They are all unrelated. There's not one that's related to another. So it's not like there's some crime wave going on," McManus responded.
These are the nine bodies found since Monday, July 8. One was found in Seguin, two in Medina County, one near New Braunfels, and five within Bexar County.
- MONDAY, JULY 8: Police in Seguin received a tip and searched a home, where they discovered human remains inside a bedroom. Three days later, investigators said the remains likely belonged to Jaqueline Louise Crayton. Her daughter, Delissa Crayton, has been arrested in connection with the remains.
- TUESDAY, JULY 9: Two bodies were discovered by a man checking on his cattle at his Medina County farm. Authorities identified the bodies as belonging to Jessica Sanchez, a Devine mother missing for nine days, and Jorge Jaramillo, her ex-boyfriend who is believed to have kidnapped her at gunpoint and later killing her in an apparent murder-suicide.
- WEDNESDAY, JULY 10: A man called police after he found a skull near the Tobin Park Trailhead on the northeast side. Authorities discovered the remains of a second body about 75 yards away from the first remains. Medical examiners have yet to determine the cause of death, and SAPD says the identities and cause of death will not be released for several weeks.
- THURSDAY, JULY 11: A dive team at the Guadalupe River discover the body of Roberto Chavezcelis, a 29-year-old San Antonio man. Authorities say his death appears to be an accidental drowning.
- THURSDAY, JULY 11: Human remains were discovered Thursday evening within a 20-mile radius where investigators conducted their search for missing San Antonio mother and businesswoman Andreen McDonald. Just two days later, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the remains belonged to McDonald, who had been missing for 133 days; her husband, Air Force Maj. Andre McDonald, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder.
- MONDAY, JULY 15: A delivery driver came across a man's body around 11:45 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Rustic Oak and Running Springs Dr. on the north side of the county. Wednesday, that man was identified as 22-year-old Marc Ramirez and police had arrested a 23-year-old woman accused of murdering him.
- TUESDAY, JULY 16: A cab driver came across a body face down on a downtown roadway Tuesday morning. Police said the victim had apparently suffered a deadly stab wound and a small laceration to the forehead. Authorities say they are working to identify the victim.
When asked about the current crime numbers Monday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar explained that "overall, violent crime is down in the county about 16%."