SAN ANTONIO — The headlines across the city were keeping count, and by Tuesday morning they read, "Nine bodies, nine days."

It had all the feeling of a sizzling summer where violent crime was heating up; some San Antonians took to the Internet to question whether the apparent uptick could be connected to a serial killer.

On Wednesday, after making a heroic arrest of a shooting suspect on the city's north side, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus faced questions about the "nine bodies in nine days" headline.

"They are all unrelated. There's not one that's related to another. So it's not like there's some crime wave going on," McManus responded.

These are the nine bodies found since Monday, July 8. One was found in Seguin, two in Medina County, one near New Braunfels, and five within Bexar County.

MONDAY, JULY 8: Police in Seguin received a tip and searched a home, where they discovered human remains inside a bedroom. Three days later, investigators said the remains likely belonged to Jaqueline Louise Crayton. Her daughter, Delissa Crayton, has been arrested in connection with the remains.

Delissa Crayton, Seguin Police Department

MONDAY, JULY 15: A delivery driver came across a man's body around 11:45 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Rustic Oak and Running Springs Dr. on the north side of the county. Wednesday, that man was identified as 22-year-old Marc Ramirez and police had arrested a 23-year-old woman accused of murdering him.



TUESDAY, JULY 16: A cab driver came across a body face down on a downtown roadway Tuesday morning. Police said the victim had apparently suffered a deadly stab wound and a small laceration to the forehead. Authorities say they are working to identify the victim.

When asked about the current crime numbers Monday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar explained that "overall, violent crime is down in the county about 16%."