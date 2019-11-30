SAN ANTONIO — A contractor has been arrested on allegations he stole thousands from a family already in pain.

Marion Colbath said three days after his son was shot in Sutherland Springs, his east-side home was destroyed in a house fire.

"We stood in the backyard and watched it burn," Colbath said. "Clothes, furniture, everything."

He said the city told him the home needed to be rebuild from the ground up. Meanwhile, his son, David Colbath, was still in the hospital.

"What could he do? Where could he live? I'm in the hospital; I couldn't do anything at that time," David said.

Friends referred a contractor to the Colbath family to help them rebuild.

"We started having problems from there," David said. "We had a signed contract and he said he would get started on a particular day and he'd be through on another day. Well, he did get started and then he never started again."

David said that, thanks to the help of a private investigator, they were able to track down the contractor, Joseph Robert Hernandez. Police arrested Hernandez, charging him with theft of an elderly person. According to the arrest warrant, Hernandez took off with two checks totaling $25,500.

He was later released on bond.

"We were careful, we had a contract, we had a referral—that's pretty much what you need. This man didn't come through like we were told he would," David said. "I would rather he pay the restitution and not serve any time. The punishment enough is having to pay them back and I'd like to see that done."

Marion Colbath said he wanted to share his story in hopes it serves as a warning to others to prevent another family from suffering a similar loss.

"Just be careful who you hire and do a good check on them," Marion Colbath said. "That's about all you can do."

