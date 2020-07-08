8-year-old girl in critical condition after truck crashes into house

Police arrested Isaac Rodriguez Barboza, Jr., 23. He’s being charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle. The little girl was pinned under the pickup truck.

KERRVILLE, Texas — A young girl was in her bedroom Thursday night when a pickup truck came out of nowhere, crashing into her bedroom, police said.

The 8-year-old is in critical condition. She had to be flown by helicopter to San Antonio for treatment, for the crash that happened just before 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Leland Street.

Officers from both the Kerrville Police Department and deputies from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Kerrville Fire Department/Emergency Medical Services all showed up at the scene - where the wrecked truck into the house could be easily seen from the street. The truck ended up in the little girl’s bedroom. Investigators said she was pinned under it.

The first responders worked together, along with an off-duty Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Jailer, and successfully freed the child. Kerrville EMS transported the girl to Peterson Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. She was then flown by Air Medical to a hospital in San Antonio.

According to the Kerrville Police Department, a preliminary investigation showed Isaac Rodriguez Barboza Jr., 23, of Kerrville, was traveling on Leland Street in a 2013 white Ford F-250 truck when he veered off the roadway and crashed into the house.