8-year-old boy shot while in bed, Dallas police say

Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 2 at in the 8000 block of Rothington Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — An 8-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital after Dallas police said he was shot while in bed on Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 2 at in the 8000 block of Rothington Road.

The boy was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

Dallas police said no one else inside the apartment where the boy was shot was injured.

Neighbor Ricky Barnes told WFAA he heard fireworks first, followed quickly by gunshots.

"All of a sudden, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow!" Barnes recalled.

Barnes also said he watched first responders carry the 8-year-old boy out of his home.

"They were holding him, taking him to the ambulance, they were holding him, paramedics. I didn’t get too much sleep last night…just something hard to…cope with."

In Spanish, another neighbor, Sule Garcia, said he also heard several gunshots ring out around the same time fireworks were set off.

"I feel sorry, because I'm a dad. Can you imagine, something like that could happen to me?"

"Tomorrow there are going to be a bunch of fireworks and guns," Sule added, referring to Fourth of July celebrations.

"Don't let your kids go outside."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Dallas Police at 214-671-4267.

No other details were released.