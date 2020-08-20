7-Eleven clerk says suspects scoped out store before returning to rob it

The clerk told police that one of the suspects was armed with an AR-15 and both suspects had their faces covered with masks the second time they came into the store.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police responded to an armed robbery at a south-side 7-Eleven around 6 Thursday morning.

According to the clerk at the 7-Eleven/Exxon located at 6002 I-35 Service Road near Southcross, the suspects came into the store prior to the robbery to scope it out.

An official with SAPD said that the suspects parked at the gas pumps and went inside earlier this morning. It's believed that they left and parked in a nearby parking lot before returning to rob the store.

Police said that both suspects went inside and robbed the store at gunpoint. One of the suspects was armed with an AR-15 and both suspects had their faces covered with masks.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register before fleeing the scene.

Officers have not been able to locate the suspects.