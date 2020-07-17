x
7-Eleven cashier robbed at gunpoint by man wearing Halloween mask

The robbery occurred at I-37 and Fair Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for a man who they say walked into a 7-Eleven and pointed a gun at the cashier before taking off with an unknown amount of cash. 

Officers were called out to the 7-Eleven at I-37 and Fair Avenue for a robbery in progress around 3:30 a.m. Friday. 

An official with SAPD said that a white man, around 6 feet tall, wearing a black Texas A&M hoodie and a Halloween mask walked in, pointed a gun at the cashier, and demanded the cash out fo the register. 

The suspect made it out of the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and took off in a white car. 