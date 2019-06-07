SAN ANTONIO — There's good boys, and then there's real good boys.

Rocket, a K-9 with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, probably belongs in the latter category after he helped seize 13.5 kilograms of drugs that BCSO says has a street value of $675,000.

According to a tweet posted Saturday afternoon by BCSO, the seizure was made on San Antonio's south side.

This isn't the first time Rocket has made a major drug bust in 2019. Back in April, he also helped sniff out $945,000 worth of drugs hidden in a car.