Crime

$6,500 stolen in equipment from Habitat for Humanity trailer

According to Chambersburg police, the unknown suspect(s) cut the lock off of an enclosed trailer.
Credit: Andrey Popov - stock.adobe.com

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a theft of more than $6,000 in equipment from a Habitat for Humanity trailer. 

According to Chambersburg Police, the unknown suspect(s) cut the lock off of an enclosed trailer. The vehicle was parked at a property on Warm Spring Road in Hamilton Township, Franklin County. 

Officers responded to the scene on Dec. 12 at 7:27 a.m. Multiple power tools were stolen, totaling $6,500. 

A full list of the stolen tools and their retail amount according to PSP is as follows: 

  • Milwaukee Impact Drill: $1,050
  • Electric Hammer Drill: $200
  • Generators: $2,000
  • Dewalt Skillsaw: $400
  • Reciprocating Saw: $400
  • Milwaukee Oscillating Saw: $450
  • Pneumatic Nail Guns: $2,000

