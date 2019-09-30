HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A jade bangle valued at $6 million was stolen during a home invasion at a Hedwig Village residence in August, according to investigators.

The masked intruders also stole $400,000 in cash, Hermes purses and other jewelry during the multi-million dollar heist that police are saying was a targeted robbery.

This happened on Aug. 6 around 6:30 a.m. at a home located in the 800 block of Frandora Lane.

Hedwig Village Police Department says two male suspects entered the residence wearing masks and carrying a pistol. The first suspect ambushed to the victim, tackling her to the ground. The second suspect tied the victim’s hands and feet.

The suspects ransacked the victim’s home and stole valuables totaling more than $6.4 million. Police said the suspects then cut the victim’s feet loose with a small knife before they ran from the scene in an unknown direction.

Police say the first suspect was wearing a mask and all dark-colored clothing with a heavy build. The second suspect was dress similarly but had a slim build.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

