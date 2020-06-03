SAN ANTONIO — Inappropriate contact between a Cibolo high school student and a 63-year-old teacher resulted in the teacher's arrest on Thursday after the behavior was caught on surveillance footage, authorities say.

According to the Cibolo Police Department, the investigation began with an "anonymous complaint" alleging the behavior between the two. Now Alfred Villarreal, of Bryon P. Steele II High School, is being charged with indecency with a child.

Cibolo Police officials say district officials are cooperating in the investigation and urge anyone who sees inappropriate behavior to report it to law enforcement.