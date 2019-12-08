HATTERAS, N.C. — National Park Service Rangers arrested a 62-year-old man for slashing tires at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 11 the man was arrested in the parking lot of Ramp 23, south of Salvo, North Carolina.

He was arrested after National Park Service Rangers and Fish and Wildlife Officers watched him puncture tires on a Jeep Cherokee.

Tires were slashed on at least 66 vehicles, most of them sport utility vehicles, since the beginning of 2019. Tires were also slashed north of the Seashore.

The suspect -- whose name has not yet been released -- lives in East Lake, North Carolina and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Elizabeth City Monday afternoon.

Dare County Sheriff's Office, Kill Devil Hills Police Department, Nags Head Police Department, Fish & Wildlife Service, Dare County Communication Center, and the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch assisted the Seashore with the case.

