KERR COUNTY — A man accused of sexually assaulting a child is now out on bond.

Kerr County Sheriff's officials arrested 62-year-old Robert Lee Yastic Monday on charges of aggravated sexual assault.

The Sheriff's Office says Yastic admitted to a third party details of the abuse before a report was filed. Investigators spoke to the child and were able to corroborate information provided by the witness. Officials then executed a search warrant of Yastic's home in Kerr County.

Yastic was able to post a bond of $50,000 Monday afternoon.

