SAN ANTONIO — A 58-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after law enforcement said they found him carrying more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine.

While working highway drug interdiction, BCSO Deputies and DPS Troopers arrested 58-year-old Cristobal Perez- Hernandez at 410 and IH 35. The methamphetamine was found to be concealed within trap compartments of his vehicle.

Perez-Hernandez was booked into the GEO detention center and has been federally charged with Conspiracy With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. The street value of the meth is approximately $250,000, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.