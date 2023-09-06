Around 50,000 fentanyl pills seized in Arkansas traffic stop

The pills were found during a routine traffic stop and the street value is estimated to be over $2 million.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police announced Friday that after a traffic stop netted the seizure of around 50,000 fentanyl pills near Protho Junction.

The routine traffic stop happened on Monday, June 5 on Interstate 40 after an "improper lane change" between Protho Junction and the I-440 interchange.

The street value of the pills, which was roughly 12 pounds of fentanyl, is estimated be more than $2 million.

A firearm was also seized during the traffic stop.

“There’s no telling how many lives were saved by taking such a massive quantity of this deadly substance out of circulation,” said ASP Col. Mike Hagar. “We’re so proud of our Troopers for the courageous and important work they’re doing every day to protect Arkansans.”

The driver and passenger were taken into a custody, but no charges were announced by Arkansas State Police.