Reward up to $5,000 offered in case of firearms stolen

Two suspects forced entry into Ranger Firearms with an axe, stealing 20 pistols, investigators say.

SAN ANTONIO — A reward of up to $5,000 has been announced for information leading to the suspects accused of burglarizing a gun shop near Alamo Heights early Thursday morning.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a call came in at 5:14 a.m. for a "burglary in progress" at Ranger Firearms, located at 1308 Austin Highway. A preliminary report said the suspects took several handguns from the location.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) sent KENS 5 a news release with photos of the burglary, which they said happened at 3:32 a.m. - almost 2 hours before someone called police.

The pictures show two suspects breaking into the store with an axe. After they broke the roll-up door, they broke the glass front door and forced their way inside.

The suspects are described as Hispanic or African-American, 20-30 years old, with slender builds. A total of 20 pistols were stolen.

“Recovering these firearms quickly before they are used in violent criminal activity is essential,” ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge, Fred Milanowski, said.

The $5,000 reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the firearm industry's association, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) and ATF.