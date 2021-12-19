$5,000 reward offered for information on 2017 San Antonio murder

Kevin Duplechain, 44, was found dead on the 100 block of Sample St. on the morning of Monday, November 27, 2017.

SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a 2017 murder.

Kevin Duplechain, 44, was found at 100 Sample St. on the morning of November 27, 2017. Police said blood was found at and near the residence, leading to the discovery of Duplechain's body. They said he had been staying there for a few weeks, and the motive was unknown.

"Calls and Tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward," officials said. "Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash, but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers, and that concern information not previously provided to, or known by law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards."