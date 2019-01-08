SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police arrested five people Wednesday night at the Home 2 Suites on Vance Jackson after the hotel called police for a forgery in progress.

Police say the guests at the hotel near The Rim had used a stolen credit card to rent several rooms. Officers were able to contact the people from both rooms. Officers found drugs, multiple credit cards belonging to other people, multiple forged temporary license plates, and checks.

Three women - Jazmin Ursella Ybarra, Jacqueline Breann Rodriguez, Isabell Paulette Puente – were charged with possession of a controlled substance. Two others: May Coy and Iris Arroyo, were also arrested.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Camper: Alleged Bigfoot sighting prompts gunfire at Kentucky park

Police looking for women accused of biting store clerks, stealing clothes from Macy's

Trump holds first rally Thursday since 'Send her back' chant

Jupiter, Saturn, moon to line up in night sky this month

Free tuition programs in San Antonio? Colleges are reportedly exploring the idea