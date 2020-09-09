41-year-old Conroe man sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography

James Glenn Fulcher pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 16, 2019.

CONROE, Texas — A 41-year-old Conroe man was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in federal prison after he was convicted of sexual exploitation of a child and distribution and possession of child pornography.

Officials said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted them to a social media site with a user suspected of uploading dozens of images with child exploitation material. The investigation led to the identification of Fulcher, officials said.

Investigators found multiple images and videos of child pornography during a search of Fulcher’s e-mail account. Officials secured a federal search warrant for Fulcher’s home where they spoke with one of his relatives who identified the minor male victim in one video, as well as Fulcher’s forearm and tattoo also seen on the video.

Authorities later executed a search warrant at Fulcher’s new residence. They seized a cell phone and two hard drives that contained 1,035 images and 261 videos of young children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

At a hearing on Tuesday, the court heard evidence demonstrating a pattern of abuse by Fulcher, rendering him a repeat and dangerous sex offender. Two family members of the victim spoke at the hearing, explaining their anger and betrayal at what Fulcher did to their family.