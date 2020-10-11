'My baby damn near lost her life': 4-year-old shot in Dallas drive-by

A suspect was driving through an apartment complex parking lot spraying it with bullets and it hit the girl in the leg.

A 4-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was struck by stray gunfire during a drive-by shooting Monday night at an Oak Cliff apartment complex.

Jazsmin Sanders is pleading for the shooter to come forward.

“My baby damn near lost her life. She’s nothing but 4. She don’t deserve that at all,” Sanders said.

Royalte Bailey was struck in the leg, causing her to lose four pints of blood. She is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

“When is it going to stop? Innocent babies?" Sanders asked of the violence in the city.

The single mother said she also worries for her 8-year-old son.

“Whoever did this please come forward because I’m hurt. I’m hurt,” Sanders said. “I ain’t never been through this, I don’t wish this on nobody, it’s just hard for me.”

Dallas has seen a spike in violent crimes this year. There have been 204 homicides this year compared to 173 during the same time period last year, according to police data.

And aggravated assaults are up nearly 26% compared to last year.

Police data show that there have been 6,904 aggravated assault incidents this year, up from 5,489 during the same time period last year.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. Monday to the apartment complex where Royalte lives in the 2800 block of East Overton Road.

The little girl and a man were both struck by the gunfire. Police said they don't believe the girl nor the man were the intended targets of the shooting.

Shots went into multiple apartments and a residence across the street.

Neighbors in the complex say the rising crime numbers make them fear for their safety.

“My kids tell me every night they are ready to go,” Kashaun Stovall said. “They know what a police siren is and they are scared. They know what a gunshot is and they are scared. They know what fighting and cussing is and they are scared.”

“I just want to get my kids out the ‘hood, out these trenches,” Stovall said. “We can’t do nothing but call on God right now.”

As neighbors wait for safer days, a mother prays for her daughter’s recovery and a quick arrest.

“I want to know who did this? Who!,” Sanders said. “And I’m strong, but seeing my baby like that. I can’t take it. I can’t take it.