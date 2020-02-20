HOUSTON — Police on Thursday released a sketch of a man wanted for the sexual assault of a child.

The crime happened in southwest Houston at 10200 Harwin about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police have scheduled a 10 a.m. press conference today to talk about this case; watch live on the KHOU 11 app or on this page at that time

Investigators said the suspect walked up to a 4-year-old girl as she played in the front yard of her apartment and sexually assaulted her.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male with light complexion, between 20 and 30 years of age, about 6 feet tall, with a mustache and a long black goatee. He wore blue jeans, a blue hoodie and glasses.

“At this time, it is not believed the suspect is linked to any other sexual assault cases,” police stated Thursday. “However, investigators are asking any other possible victims to come forward.”

Anyone who has information that could help investigators is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

