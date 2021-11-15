4-year-old, family caught in the crossfire of shooting at north east side apartment complex

Neighbors could recall a woman screaming after a shootout between two vehicles left a four-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the leg.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family was caught last night in the crossfire of a shooting.

San Antonio Police say a woman was sitting in her car with her three children when her four-year-old son was shot in the leg.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Nearby residents say they could hear multiple gunshots when the shooting was reported around 10:15 pm on Sunday night.

San Antonio Police say a 4 year old was caught in the crossfire of a shooting at an apartment complex on Binz-Engleman Rd near I-35. The second photo shows a bullet hole on the driver side of the car the child and his family was in. @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/BQdfCbtb7A — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) November 15, 2021

People living at this northeast side apartment complex on Binz-Englemann Road near Interstate 35 woke up to the sound of gunshots.

“We got up, came outside and we still heard the young lady screaming,” a woman who wishes to stay anonymous has lived at the Artisan at Salado Creek apartments for six years.

She keeps to herself—but fears for the other families with young children who live here.

“You should be able to come visit your relatives, you know, with thinking that you’re going to be able to leave okay, not [be] caught in a crossfire,” she said.

The black Dodge Charger at the center of the police’s investigation remains at the apartment complex with bullet holes on the driver's side.

According to police—the child shot was taken to University Hospital and remains in stable condition.

The child’s mom and two other siblings in the car were not hurt.

The two vehicles involved in the shooting left the scene, police say. Police could only say the two vehicles were dark in color, but no suspect description was available.

Police say several shell casings were found on the ground and a bullet struck a nearby building.

The shooting was startling to those who live here.

“I’m scared to go out at night, to be honest. If I have to go out, I’m in before dark because it’s not safe,” one neighbor said.

Residents are asking for an increased police presence—but she also hopes neighbors keep their eye out for anything suspicious.

“We just have to be careful. We really have to be careful and be aware of our surroundings,” she said.