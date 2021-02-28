4 injured in road rage shooting at NW Houston strip center parking lot: HPD

Police are looking for four suspects they said were involved in the shooting.

HOUSTON — A road rage shooting at a strip center parking lot in northwest Houston on Sunday left four people injured, according to Houston police.

This shooting happened just after noon in the 13700 block of Northwest Freeway.

Investigators said a maroon Chevrolet was crossing Maxwell Road from a Walmart parking lot when it was involved in some sort of incident with an Altima. Police said they think the other car was gray.

The Altima followed the Chevy to the strip center parking lot. That's when someone inside the Altima opened fire on the Chevy.

All four passengers in the Chevy were injured. Police said some were shot and others may have been injured by broken glass.

The Altima, which also had four people inside, drove away westbound on 290 after the shooting, according to police.

Fortunately, no shoppers were injured in the shooting.

Investigators said they're certain they can get surveillance video from one of the stores in the strip center and the video should help them identify the suspects.

In the meantime, investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

HPD Commanders, investigators and PIO are also en route. https://t.co/9Qk2EI2NfL — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 28, 2021