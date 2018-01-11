SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police on Wednesday night made a third arrest as they continue their investigation into a home invasion-turned-deadly shooting in mid-October.

According to authorities, four masked men broke into the home off Old Pearsall Road in the early hours of Oct. 17 when they were confronted by 51-year-old David Escobedo. Gunfire erupted, killing Escobedo and injuring another 26-year-old man.

Miguel Diaz, 31, represents the latest arrest from that incident. He faces murder charges along with Jose Sanchez and Fidencio Badillo, who were previously taken into custody.

SAPD are still seeking Henry Lozano, another man they believe is connected to the crime.

