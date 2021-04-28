Family offering $5,000 reward after father killed in 'senseless' drive-by shooting near north Houston park

Roger Lewis, 54, was killed near Independence Heights Park. If you have any information, please call HPD homicide detectives at 713-308-3600.

HOUSTON — Roger John Lewis was shot to death on a north Houston street in what investigators are calling a senseless act of gun violence.

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video Wednesday of a vehicle linked to the drive-by shooting and urged witnesses to come forward with any information that could lead to a possible suspect.

According to Houston police, the 54-year-old husband and father got into a fender bender about 6 p.m. April 18 in the 9000 block of E. 35th Street near Independence Heights Park.

Lewis and the other driver pulled over to exchange insurance information a few blocks down, and that's when police said several unidentified vehicles arrived.

Someone in a gray sedan fatally shot Lewis seemingly unprovoked and without warning, according to Exec. Asst. Chief James Jones with the Houston Police Department. They then drove off toward Europa Street.

Police found Lewis' vehicle in the roadway and the victim dead behind the wheel.

"The family deserves some closure on this," Jones said. "This is a senseless killing. It's unfathomable what they're going through, so we're asking for your help."

Investigators said the other driver remained at the scene, and even checked on Lewis. They said she has been cooperating with the investigation. Jones added there were several other witnesses to the crime.

The victim's family, including his wife of 11 years, are offering a $5,000 reward for information that could aid police. The couple has a 10-year-old daughter.

"Ever since I met him, he's just been a great guy," Deloris Lewis said. "He's never done wrong by anyone. This should've never happened...not in a million years I thought I would lose my husband, my daughter would lose her father."

Lewis worked in pest control for several decades, and his boss also attended Wednesday's press conference. He said Lewis was a good man and he's shocked by what happened.

"He was man of God that always preached to all children — his child and others— about gun violence...it's sad that he lost his life this way," Lewis' sister-in-law said.

If you have information related to the shooting, please call HPD homicide investigators at 713-308-3600 or Crimes Stopper of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.