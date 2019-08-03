SAN ANTONIO — A woman who was taken to the hospital with burn injuries told paramedics she intentionally started the fire, according to an affidavit.

An investigator with the San Antonio Fire Department Arson Bureau Unit said a large house fire on Stagecoach Lane needed more than a dozen units to extinguish the blaze. SAFD was able to put out the fire, but the structure sustained significant damage. Officials determined the fire was intentionally set.

35-year-old Diana Marie Prater was taken to the hospital for burn injuries from the fire. A paramedic who transported her said she admitted to starting the fire.

“I did it,” Prater allegedly said.

“Did what?” the paramedic asked.

“I started the fire,” Prater responded. According to the affidavit, Prater said she used hand sanitizer, an aerosol can and matches to light a mattress on fire. She said she had been in an argument with someone the night before, which was the reason she started the fire, but she did not explain any more.

Another paramedic also said that she heard Prated admit to starting the fire.

Prater has been arrested and charged with felony arson.