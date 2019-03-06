LAREDO, Texas — A tractor trailer hauling a commercial shipment of synthetic rubber was hiding a lot more as it crossed the border into the United States. According to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers found more than 7,000 pounds of marijuana in the conveyance.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 28 at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo. After inspection by canine units and an imaging system, the 768 packages of marijuana were seized and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

The drugs have an estimated value of $1.4 million, according to CBP.

Meanwhile, in the Rio Grande Valley, Border Patrol agents seized 1,500 pounds of marijuana in seven incidents between Friday, May 31 and Sunday, June 2.

