31-year-old Marcus Topsy found in Austin. Topsy had a murder warrant for his arrest from the shooting in the La Armada housing complex on July 23.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: July 31 at 8 p.m.

A Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers tip helped US Marshals and the Austin Police Department find Marcus Topsy in Austin earlier this evening.

Corpus Christi police say Topsy had one outstanding warrant for Murder on a $1M bond from the incident that occurred on July 23 in the 3700 block of Rojo.

Topsy is believed to have been involved in the death of 34-year-old Joseph McFarland.

According to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office, McFarland was the victim of the fatal shooting that happened around 8:15 p.m. along the 3700 block of Rojo Courts in the La Armada housing complex on July 23.

McFarland died at the hospital as a result of gunshot wounds to the trunk of his body.

Police say two men were arguing when it escalated into a fight. Another person at the location pulled out a gun and fired several shots at McFarland.