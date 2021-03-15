32-year-old man fatally shot in strip club parking lot, Dallas police say

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Gregory Dewayne Lynn Chandler, who had been shot multiple times.

DALLAS — A 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting overnight Monday outside a Dallas strip club, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 3:15 a.m. to the shooting call in the parking lot of XTC Cabaret, which is located at 8550 N Stemmons Freeway Service Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Gregory Dewayne Lynn Chandler, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

On Thursday, March 18 police said the suspect, identified as 43-year-old David McMillian, was arrested and taken into custody.

McMillian is now facing a murder charge and his bond will be set by a Dallas County judge.