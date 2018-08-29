We’ve all seen graffiti while driving around San Antonio. But did you know that you can use the City of San Antonio’s app to notify the city to clean it up?

That’s right. All you have to do is download the 311SA app and, within minutes, you can file your report.

“Graffiti is not art, it’s a crime,” said Amin Tohmaz with San Antonio Development Services, who noted that the city spends $4 million every fiscal year to remove graffiti. “Unfortunately, it’s all over the place. Every area, every district in town has some graffiti, maybe some of them a little bit more than others.

Thomas added that the city has 19 employees on the Graffiti Abate Program, also known as GAP, and that 15 of them are always on the streets, painting over parts of the community that have been “tagged.”

“If it’s an existing graffiti they see, graffiti on a fence, or on a wall, or the drainage, or anything, they need to let us know,” Tohmaz said. “They can reach us by calling 3-1-1.”

And, of course, you can also use the 311SA app. You just create a log-in and, under the plus sign symbol, select “graffiti,” and it will allow you to enter your location, snap a picture of the graffiti, and submit it anonymously.

Many locals didn’t want to talk about the graffiti in their area because they feared backlash.

“Our goal is to report within two business days and, so far, our average is about 90 percent are taken care of,” Tohmaz said.

The bigger goal is to repaint 51,000 areas tagged a year, and, so far, Tohmaz says that they’ve removed graffiti from about 43,000 locations as of the end of July.

He also said that the city works with private property business owners and homeowners to remove the tagging, but they are limited to four colors of paint.

The Texas Department of Transportation is in charge of the remove of graffiti on highways.

The city urges anyone who witnesses a person tagging a building to call the San Antonio Police Department.

