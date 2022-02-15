31-year-old inmate died because of pre-existing medical conditions, investigators say

Daniel Maldonado was pronounced dead at University Hospital on Tuesday morning. He had been in the hospital since Thursday, according to BCSO.

SAN ANTONIO — A 31-year-old inmate of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center died after being incarcerated for exactly one month. Daniel Maldonado was pronounced deceased Tuesday morning and his death is being attributed to pre-existing medical conditions, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

"Earlier this morning, February 15, 2022, at approximately 7:26 a.m. inmate Daniel Maldonado, 31, was pronounced deceased at University Hospital. Preliminarily, it appears his death was attributed to pre-existing medical conditions," a statement said from BCSO.

Maldonado was initially booked into jail on January 10 for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1, Less than 1 Gram. His bond was $1,000.

BSCO said Maldonado became ill on Wednesday and was treated at the jail on that day.

"On February 9, 2022, Maldonado reported feeling chest pains and a code 1 was initiated. Medical staff responded and Maldonado was then transported to the medical section of the jail. The following day, on February 10, 2022, Maldonado was transported to University Hospital. While at the hospital, Maldonado was diagnosed with pulmonary illnesses. Maldonado’s health continued to decline and on February 15, 2022, around 7:26 am, Maldonado was pronounced deceased by hospital staff," BCSO shared. "Preliminarily, it is believed that Maldonado succumbed due to his pre-existing medical conditions, however, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine final cause of death."