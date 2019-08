SAN ANTONIO — A 30-year-old man is in the Bexar County Jail, accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

The victim told police the attack happened two years ago in June, but Avihay Balila was just indicted.

The arrest affidavit says the girl made an outcry to her therapist, who in turn called the police.

Balila was considered a flight risk. His bond has been set at $75,000.