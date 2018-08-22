TAYLOR, Texas — Three Taylor High School students were arrested Wednesday after they allegedly discussed plans in class about committing a school shooting, according to police.

Police arrested Devant Davis-Brooks, 17, Kadin Watson, 17, and Emmanuel Pina Tejas, 17, on charges of terroristic threat after several students overheard a conversation that the three seniors were discussing detailed plans to coordinate an active shooting at the school involving explosives and firearms. Officials said the conversation took place during class.

After hearing the reports of the shooting plans, a Taylor detective and a school resource officer that were on campus were able to quickly investigate the claims and arrest all three of the students.

“I am impressed that this incident was reported by responsible Taylor High School students and taken seriously by the Taylor High School administrators," Taylor Police Chief Henry Fluck said. "The high school administrators immediately notified the two Taylor police officers, who were on campus at the time. I am pleased that it was handled swiftly with Taylor police officers being able to effectively intervene to remove the threat and that both students and staff are safe. It is important that the student suspects are being held criminally accountable for their threats and their violent plan.”

Police said none of the students possessed any weapons at the time of the arrest. All three students were taken to the Williamson County Jail, where they were booked and charged with terroristic threat -- a Class B misdemeanor.

