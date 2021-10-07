3 injured in shooting after argument over who ran faster, police say

Officers said it appears two men were arguing about who could run a foot race faster when one of them shot the other twice in the arm as he walked away.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that reportedly stemmed from a foot race and left three people injured Saturday afternoon on the northeast side.

Police responded to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 10000 block of Tidwell near John Ralston Road. Officers said it appears two men were arguing about who could run a foot race faster when one of them shot the other twice in the arm as he walked away. He was taken to Kingwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the two men had been arguing about this foot race for more than a month.

Police said two innocent bystanders inside a building were also shot: one in the buttocks and one in the arm. They were transported to Memorial Hermann hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the suspect they say is in his 40s and drove off in a black Nissan Frontier. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department.