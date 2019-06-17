CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Three people were injured in a shooting Monday according to Chula Vista police. Authorities responded to the scene at a Costco located in the 1100 block of Broadway in Chula Vista after gunfire was reported around 1 p.m.

Responding officers located three injured adults at the scene - one female and two males, according to Chula Vista Police Lieutenant Dan Peak. They all appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to a nearby hospital. The severity of their injuries was unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Lt. Peak, and not a lot of details were known.

Another update is expected from authorities around 3 p.m. We plan to live stream that update on this page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.