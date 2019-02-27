TOPEKA, Kan. — Three missing brothers who were said to be in "imminent danger" after their parents kidnapped them in Killeen were found safe Wednesday, according to U.S. Marshal Ron Miller of the district for Kansas.

Their parents were taken into custody.

The five were found in Topeka, Kansas, according to Miller.

Maria and Jeffrey Gilseth are accused of kidnapping their three sons, John Dagen said Hunter Gilseth, 11, Dylan Gilseth, 9, and Levi Gilseth, 4, during a supervised visit after Child Protective Services removed the boys from their custody.

Miller said Kansas officials adopted the case after being informed the family may be in the area and had their car under surveillance.

Law enforcement blocked the vehicle at a toll gate on I-70 and K-4, according to Miller.

The parents were arrested without incident and the children were taken to a juvenile intake and assessment center per protocol, Miller said.

Maria and Jeffrey are in Shawnee County jail in Kansas awaiting extradition to Texas.

