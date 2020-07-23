3 arrested, drugs and cash recovered by authorities after bust of illegal gambling operation, sheriff says

Sheriff Salazar said the house was located in a quiet neighborhood on San Antonio's south side.

SAN ANTONIO — Multiple people were arrested on Wednesday when Bexar County authorities, as well as other agencies, put a stop to an illegal gambling operation on the south side.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, drugs, a stolen vehicle and $4,000 in cash were recovered after deputies shut down the operation inside a home on the 300 block of East Mayfield Boulevard. About 10 people were inside at the time.

Salazar says one unidentified man was arrested for promoting gambling operations, while two others were also taken into custody for outstanding warrants.

"This is actually smack-dab in the middle of a pretty nice little neighborhood on the south side," Salazar said. "Can certainly see why the neighbors would not want this sort of operation going on in a quiet little neighborhood."