3 arrested en route to North Texas high school football game after threat, police say

Three people were detained en route to the Everman High School homecoming game. Inside the vehicle, there was an "AR pistol and a 60-round magazine."

Example video title will go here for this video

EVERMAN, Texas — Two adults and one minor were arrested Friday after Everman Police received information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School Homecoming Game.

The Everman Police Department said it received information from a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office official of a person who was currently on their way to the game with a firearm. The official said the suspect had obtained the firearm earlier that day.

The department said a vehicle matching the description of the suspect was seen traveling southbound on Race Street toward the high school football stadium. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle and it came to a stop at the east gate of the entrance to the stadium.

Three people were detained and inside the vehicle, there was an "AR pistol and a 60-round magazine."

"It is evident that this individual was coming to do harm," the police department said in a press release. "The quick thinking and action by the Tarrant County Deputy who shared the information and the attentiveness and responsiveness of the officers who made the stop saved countless lives this evening."

Everman Police said the homecoming game had a heavy law enforcement presence already, but additional personnel was sent to the scene to assist.

The three people who were detained are in the custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

No other details about the incident were released. There was no threat to anyone attending the game after the arrest, Everman police said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.